Powerlifting Association holds meeting 

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 22: Under the banner Indian Powerlifting Federation (IPF), a meeting was organized by the Powerlifting Association of J&K here today.

The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the upcoming events of Powerlifting to be organized by the association and to attract youth towards sports and keep them away from drugs.

President Amit Datta and General Secretary Rakesh Kumar said the dates of upcoming District and State championships will be announced soon. Officials who were presented in the meeting were Rajat Solan, Dr Vikram Slathia, Karamjeet Singh, Ajmer Singh, Rakesh, Harshit Sharma, Sanchit Kalotra, Surinder Dogra, Shobit Verma, Varun Deep Sharma, Vijay Kumar, Gagandeep Singh, Mohinder Sharma, Media Secretary Atul Gupta, Vishal Sharma and Adv Koushal Parihar.