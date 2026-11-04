POWERGRID posts 8% growth in Q2 net profit at Rs 3,866 crore

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 3: Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID), a Maharatna public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Power, Government of India today reported a consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 3,866 crore for the second quarter of FY 2026-27, ended September 30, 2026, registering an increase of 8 per cent over the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

The company's consolidated total income for the quarter stood at Rs 12,055 crore, reflecting a year-on-year growth of 3 per cent.

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On a standalone basis, POWERGRID recorded a PAT of Rs 3,819 crore and total income of Rs 11,900 crore during the quarter.

During the first half of FY 2026-27, POWERGRID continued to expand its infrastructure investment.

The company incurred capital expenditure of Rs 16,864 crore and capitalised assets worth Rs 9,300 crore on a consolidated basis up to September 30, 2026.

The capitalised assets figure excludes Foreign Exchange Rate Variation (FERV) and includes assets capitalised as finance leases.

POWERGRID's consolidated gross fixed assets, including gross lease receivables, stood at Rs 3,29,852 crore as on September 30, 2026.

At the end of the second quarter, the company and its subsidiaries had a transmission network spanning 1,87,576 circuit kilometres (ckm) of transmission lines, supported by 293 substations and a transformation capacity of 6,49,116 MVA.

POWERGRID maintained an average transmission system availability of 99.81 per cent up to the end of Q2FY27, highlighting the high operational reliability of its transmission network.

The company also strengthened its project portfolio during the quarter. Under the Tariff Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) mechanism, POWERGRID emerged as the successful bidder for six transmission projects, comprising five Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS) projects and one Intra-State Transmission System (InSTS) project.

Among the projects is the ±800 kV Barmer-II-South Kalamb High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) transmission project, which is part of the company's efforts to strengthen the country's power transmission infrastructure.