POWERGRID organises walkathon to promote integrity

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 28: Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID) organised a walkathon for employees of its Regional Headquarters, Jammu, as part of Vigilance Awareness Week 2026, being observed from October 26 to November 1 under the theme "Probity for Prosperity".

The walkathon was organised to spread awareness about the ill effects of corruption and promote integrity, transparency and ethical conduct among employees and the public.

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Tarun Bajaj, Executive Director, Northern Region-II, flagged off the walkathon, which covered the surrounding areas of the POWERGRID office complex. Before flagging off the event, he administered the Integrity Pledge to the employees, urging them to uphold honesty and ethical values in their professional and personal lives.

Bajaj emphasised that the vision of a self-reliant and united India could be realised through the active participation and collective responsibility of every citizen. He stressed the need to eliminate corruption from society and highlighted the importance of integrity in strengthening the nation and achieving its economic aspirations.

The walkathon witnessed enthusiastic participation from senior officers and employees of POWERGRID, who joined the initiative to spread the message of probity and accountability.