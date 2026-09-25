POWERGRID Inter Regional Bridge Tournament -2026 commences

Excelsior Correspondent

CHANDIGARH, Sept 24: A three day POWERGRID Inter - Regional Bridge Tournament 2026 was commenced here today.

The tournament was inaugurated by Tarun Bajaj, Executive Director (NRTS-II) in the presence of Ashutosh K Sharma, General Manager (HR) and other officials of POWERGRID and Punjab Bridge Association.

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The tournament is being conducted under the supervision of Punjab Bridge Association.

Twelve teams from various Regions of POWERGRID are participating in this tournament.

The participating teams are Southern Region-I(SR-I), Southern Region-II(SR-II), Eastern Region-I (ER-I), Eastern Region-II(ER-II), Western Region-I(WR-I), Western Region-II(WR-II), North Eastern Region(NER), Northern Region-I(NR-I), Northern Region-III(NR-III), North Western Region (NWR),Corporate Centre (CC) and the host region Northern Region-II(NR-II).

The matches in the tournament are being conducted on league cum knockout basis.

During this three day tournament, the participating teams will fight it out in Team, and pair championship.

The tournament began today with a grand opening.