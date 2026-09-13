POWERGRID hands over War Heroes Gallery to Army in Tangdhar

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 12: Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID), through its Northern Region-II headquarters at Jammu, has handed over a War Heroes Gallery at the War Museum & Pahadi Culture Centre in Tangdhar, Kupwara, to the Indian Army as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

The gallery was formally handed over by Tarun Bajaj, Executive Director (ED), POWERGRID Northern Region-II, during a function held at Tangdhar. Arshad Hussain Khan, Chief General Manager (Kashmir), POWERGRID, along with senior officials of POWERGRID and representatives of the Indian Army, were present on the occasion.

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Developed in collaboration with the Indian Army, the Gallery seeks to document and showcase the military heritage of the Tangdhar region and highlight the courage and sacrifices of soldiers who served in the strategically important area. The initiative is also aimed at creating greater awareness among people, particularly the younger generation, about the role and contribution of the Armed Forces in safeguarding the country's frontiers.

The CSR project was completed at a cost of Rs 20 lakh pursuant to a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between POWERGRID and the Indian Army. The gallery has been established to preserve the legacy of war heroes and provide visitors an insight into the region's military history.

Speaking on the occasion, Tarun Bajaj, Executive Director, Northern Region-II, POWERGRID, said the organization remained committed to undertaking meaningful CSR initiatives that contribute to community development while helping preserve the cultural and historical heritage of the regions where it operates.

The establishment of the gallery is expected to provide a platform for preserving local military history and ensuring that the stories of bravery and sacrifice associated with Tangdhar remain accessible to future generations.