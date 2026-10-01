POWERGRID dedicates new 1.5 Tesla MRI facility to DH Kishtwar

Excelsior Correspondent

KISHTWAR, Sept 30: In a major stride toward upgrading regional healthcare infrastructure, Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID) today handed over an advanced 1.5 Tesla Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machine along with associated medical equipment to District Hospital, Kishtwar.

Executed under POWERGRID's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative at a project cost of Rs 19.75 crore, the installation is set to transform diagnostic care across Kishtwar and adjoining districts.

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The facility was handed over by Tarun Bajaj, Executive Director, Northern Region-II, POWERGRID, to Dr Yudhvir Singh Kotwal, Medical Superintendent, Government District Hospital, Kishtwar.

The ceremony was held in the presence of Dr. Sanjay Bhat, Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Kishtwar; S K Chowhan, Chief General Manager (Projects), POWERGRID and other senior dignitaries from the Health Department and POWERGRID.

Speaking on the occasion, Tarun Bajaj reaffirmed the organization's dedication to empowering communities.

He said, "POWERGRID remains steadfast in its commitment to augmenting public healthcare infrastructure through high-impact CSR initiatives. The commissioning of this high-field MRI system will provide the people of Kishtwar and nearby remote pockets direct access to world-class diagnostics right at their doorstep, ensuring timely clinical interventions and saving critical lives."

Expressing appreciation on behalf of the healthcare fraternity, Dr. Yudhvir Singh Kotwal, Medical Superintendent and Dr. Sanjay Bhat, CMO Kishtwar, commended POWERGRID's developmental support.

They noted that the addition of this advanced imaging technology marks a transformative milestone for District Hospital Kishtwar, substantially boosting institutional diagnostic capacity and delivering superior clinical outcomes to the population.