Power tariff hike to generate Rs 251 cr additional revenue: Govt

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 25: The Jammu and Kashmir Government today said that the recent power tariff hike is expected to generate an additional Rs 251 crore for power distribution companies (DISCOMs) in the financial year 2026-27.

Replying to a question by MLA Irfan Hafiz, the Government said the tariff was revised by the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission (JERC) after considering the annual revenue requirement and other expenses of the DISCOMs. "The tariff revision was long overdue and necessitated to bridge the gap between average revenue realized per unit," the Government said.

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It said the tariff revision was carried out through a regulatory process in which DISCOMs filed tariff petitions before JERC and stakeholders were involved in finalising the tariff order.

Despite the revision, the Government said it would have to bear more than Rs.14,500 crore as power subsidy to meet the revenue deficit of the DISCOMs.

The Government also clarified that there was no increase in the subsidised tariff for AAY/BPL consumers under the tariff order for 2026-27.

On reintroducing Power Amnesty or a one-time settlement scheme for consumers to clear outstanding dues, the Government said the proposal was being examined on merits.

The total outstanding power dues stood at Rs.8,583.05 crore. Domestic consumers accounted for Rs. 4,385.41 crore, commercial consumers Rs.1,727.51 crore and UT/Central Government departments Rs. 2,470.13 crore.