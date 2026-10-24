Power shutdown

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 23: Chief Engineer (Distribution) JPDCL Jammu has informed that the power supply to Sainik Colony, Birpur, Greater Kailash, Mandal, Chowadhi, Birpur Complex, Bari Brahmana industrial area and adjoining areas will remain affected on October 25 from 8 am to 2 pm.

Similarly, the power supply to District Udhampur and Kishtwar will remain affected on October 25 from 8 am to 1 pm.

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Likewise, the power supply to Reasi, Pouni, Dharmari and parts of Katra town will remain affected on October 25 from 9.30 am to 3.30 pm.

Similarly, the power supply to D.C office, Dhar Road, Hospital, Sallian Talab, Court Complex, Forest Office, Shakti Nagar Pandav Mandir and Cherry Sial will remain affected on October 25 from 8 am to 1 pm.

Likewise, the power supply to Arnas, Dharmari, Chinka, Thuroo, Chasana, Panasa, Mahore, Gulabgarh, Dharan and adjoining areas will remain affected on October 25 from 8 am to 2 pm.

Similarly, the power supply to Nanan, Rajbagh, Barnoti, Budhi, Marheen, Paharpur, Channi, Chandwan, Hariachak, Industrial Units-TK Paper Mill, Superior Polymers, Kargil Steel and adjoining areas will remain affected on October 25 from 7 am to 12 noon.

Likewise, the power supply to Banihal, Ramsoo, Ukhral, Khari, Hinjal, Hospital, Pogal Paristan, Assar, Baggar, Siraj, Ramban Town, Battery Chashma, Karol, Pernote and adjoining areas will remain affected on October 25 from 9 am to 4 pm.

Similarly, the power supply to Basohli, Martha, Nagrota, Saman, Jandrota, Bhoond, Duggan, Bani, Chalog, Dhaggar and adjoining areas will remain affected on October 25 from 7 am to 12 noon.

Likewise, the power supply to Jakhole, Bakhta, Palli, Nagri, Saidpur, Logate, IIDC Govindsar, Janglote, Logate Industry, MES Janglote and other adjoining areas will remain affected on October 25 from 7 am to 11 am.

Similarly, the power supply to Hiranagar, Arjun Chack and adjoining areas will remain affected on October 24, 27 and 31 from 7 am to 11 am.