Power shutdown

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 2: Chief Engineer (Distribution) JPDCL Jammu has informed that the power supply to Kishtwar District will remain affected on August 04 and 05 from 8 am to 10 am and 5 pm to 7 pm.

Similarly, the power supply to Padder, Chhatroo, Sarthal and all other adjoining areas except Kishtwar Town will remain affected on August 04 and 05 from 8 am to 7 pm.

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Likewise, the power supply to Kishtwar Town and adjoining areas will remain affected on August 04 and 05 from 8 am to 3 pm.