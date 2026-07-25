Power shutdown

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 24: Chief Engineer (Distribution) JPDCL Jammu has informed that the power supply to Transport Nagar, Narwal, Railway Colony, Part of Channi Himmat, Malik Market, Bathindi, Sunjwan, Boria and adjoining areas will remain affected on July 25 from 5:30 am to 10:30 am.

Similarly, the power supply to Bathindi, Sunjwan and adjoining areas will remain affected on July 25 from 5:30 am to 6 am and 10 am to 10:30 am.