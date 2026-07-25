Home About
Download Apps Epaper
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / State / Power shutdown

Power shutdown

Excelsior Correspondent JAMMU, July 24: Chief Engineer (Distribution) JPDCL Jammu has informed that the power supply to Transport Nagar, Narwal, Railway Colony, Part of Channi Himmat, Malik Market, Bathindi, Sunjwan, Boria and adjoining areas will remain affected on July 25...

article_Author
Daily Excelsior
04:00 AM Jul 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 24: Chief Engineer (Distribution) JPDCL Jammu has informed that the power supply to Transport Nagar, Narwal, Railway Colony, Part of Channi Himmat, Malik Market, Bathindi, Sunjwan, Boria and adjoining areas will remain affected on July 25 from 5:30 am to 10:30 am.

Similarly, the power supply to Bathindi, Sunjwan and adjoining areas will remain affected on July 25 from 5:30 am to 6 am and 10 am to 10:30 am.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement

E-Paper

epaper Read Now
amarnath_yatra