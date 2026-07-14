Power shutdown

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 13: Chief Engineer (Distribution) JPDCL Jammu has informed that the power supply to Sarthal, Mandir, Kuntwara and adjoining areas will remain affected on July 14 from 8 am to 3 pm.

Similarly, the power supply to Chakroi, Pindi, Hansa, Satraiyan, Flora, BOP, Tanda, Kirpind, Seed Farm, Paper Mill, Dablehar, Badyal, Chowalla, Biaspur, Kotli, Kalyana, Sai Kalan, Khana Chak, Abdullian, Nikowal and adjoining areas will remain affected on July 14 from 6 am to 10 am.

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Likewise, the power supply to Nai Basti, Gajansoo and adjoining areas will remain affected on July 15 from 7 am to 1 pm.

Similarly, the power supply to Transport Nagar, Narwal, Railway Colony, Upper Chowadi, Part of Channi Himmat, Malik Market, Matto Colony, Bathindi, Sunjwan, Boria and adjoining areas will remain affected on July 14 from 5.30 am to 10.30 am.

Likewise, the power supply to Bathindi, Sunjwan and adjoining areas will remain affected on July 14 from 5.30 am to 6 am and 10.00 am to 10.30 am.

Meanwhile, Superintending Engineer (Distribution) JPDCL O&M Circle Kathua has informed that the power supply to Old Agriculture Sunjwan and adjoining areas will remain affected on July 14 from 6 am to 11 am.

Similarly, Superintending Engineer, O&M Circle, JPDCL Kishtwar has informed that power supply to Tondwah, Agriculture Office, Bus Stand, Asthan Mohalla, Batti Mohalla, DC Office, DC Residency, GMC Doda, District Court Doda and its adjoining areas will remain affected on July 15 from 5 am to 9 am.

Likewise, the power supply to Jagroth, Malnai, Pranoo, Rana Mohalla and its adjoining areas will remain affected on July 16, 18, 20 and 22 from 7 am to 1 pm.