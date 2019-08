Power shutdown

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 1: In order to carry out various upgradation/ repair works, the power supply to Malhori Jagir, Kana Chadgal, Kupad, Bajalata and its adjoining areas fed from MJ-02 feeder will remain affected on August 02 from 10 am to 01 pm.

Similarly, the power supply to Panjthirthi, Kachi Chawni and its adjoining areas fed from D-3 feeder will remain affected on August 03 from 10 am to 01 pm.

Likewise, the power supply to Old Janipur, Indira Vihar and its adjoining areas fed from J-16 feeder will remain affected on August 04 from 10 am to 11 am.

Meanwhile, the power supply to New Plot, Jawahar Nagar and its adjoining areas fed from J-1 feeder will remain affected on August 04 from 10 am to 12 noon.

Similarly, the power supply to New Plot, Motor Garages and its adjoining areas fed from MD-2 feeder will remain affected on August 04 from 10 am to 12 noon.

Likewise, the power supply to High Court Complex and its adjoining areas fed from J-12 feeder will remain affected on August 04 from 11 am to 01 pm.

Meanwhile, the power supply to Talab Tillo, Kamdhenu Apartment, Kamala Palace, Patta Paloura, Priya Darshani and Poonch Bharat Nagar, Kabir Colony and its adjoining areas fed from T-3, T-7 and SN-4 feeders will remain affected on August 02 from 09 am to 02 pm.