Power of Preventive Care in Vascular Management

Dr Arvind Kohli

kohli_arvind@yahoo.com

This week marks Vascular Diseases Awareness Week (3rd-9th August). As India experiences a rapid epidemiological shift, vascular diseases have emerged as a massive, silent public health crisis. India currently bears one of the highest global burdens of circulatory and vascular ailments. Fuelled by a sprawling epidemic of over 70 million diabetic patients and more than 200 million hypertensive individuals nationwide, peripheral vascular diseases affect an estimated 18% to 31% of vulnerable adult populations. Unlike Western nations where these conditions manifest later in life, vascular diseases strike Indians a decade earlier, often crippling individuals during their most economically productive years. Facing this massive scale of illness, our national healthcare strategy must urgently pivot toward aggressive preventive management and the immediate adoption of cutting-edge endovascular advancements.

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Warning Signs: Red Flags Not to Ignore

Vascular diseases are often called "silent killers" because they progress quietly without pain in their early stages. However, recognizing early warning signs can mean the difference between timely treatment and permanent disability or limb loss. The following symptoms require immediate medical attention from a vascular specialist:

Intermittent Claudication: Dull aching, cramping, or heaviness in the calf, thigh, or buttocks that triggers during walking but disappears after a few minutes of rest.

Rest Pain: A severe, burning pain in the toes or feet, particularly at night while lying flat in bed, which is temporarily relieved by hanging the leg over the edge of the bed.

Non-Healing Wounds: Minor cuts, scratches, or ulcers on the feet, ankles, or toes that do not heal or show improvement after two weeks.

vascular diseaseS awareness week

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Sudden Leg Swelling: Unilateral (single-sided) swelling of the leg, accompanied by pain, warmth, or redness, which could indicate a life-threatening Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT).

Visible Varicosities and Skin Changes: Heavily bulging, twisted veins on the legs associated with swelling, skin thickening, or a dark brownish discolouration around the ankles.

Transient Neurological Symptoms: Sudden, brief episodes of dizziness, blurry vision, or weakness/numbness on one side of the face or body, signaling a potential carotid artery blockage.

The Silent Threat: Pulmonary Embolism

* Critical and potentially fatal complication of untreated venous disease is Pulmonary Embolism (PE). This occurs when a blood clot from a Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), usually in the leg, breaks free and travels through the bloodstream to lodge in the arteries of the lungs. PE presents as a sudden onset of shortness of breath, sharp chest pain, and a rapid heart rate, demanding emergency medical care

Prevention in Focus: Combating India's Circulatory Crisis

Driven by India's dual epidemic of diabetes and hypertension, Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD) alone accounts for over 50% of non-traumatic lower-limb amputations. Up to 60% of patients presenting with severe diabetic foot infections already suffer from critical, undetected blood flow blockages.

Transforming preventive care into our primary line of defense requires an actionable approach:

Routine Bedside Screenings: Every patient diagnosed with diabetes for over five years, or presenting with chronic foot ulcers, should undergo a mandatory Ankle-Brachial Index (ABI) test. This quick, non-invasive blood pressure comparison between the arms and legs catches blockages long before gangrene sets in.

Aggressive Metabolic Control: Tight management of blood glucose (HbA1c) and blood pressure is non-negotiable. Chronic hyperglycemia severely damages the endothelial lining of blood vessels, rapidly accelerating plaque buildup (atherosclerosis).

Nicotine Cessation: Absolute tobacco cessation is the single most effective way to halt arterial damage. Nicotine acts as a potent vasoconstrictor and directly degrades arterial wall integrity.

Targeted Diet and Mobilization: Eliminating atherogenic, trans-fat-heavy foods prevents plaque accumulation. Incorporating a mandatory 30-to-45-minute daily brisk walking routine encourages the development of "collateral circulation"-nature's natural bypass, where the body sprouts tiny new blood vessels to route around older, blocked arteries.

Recent Advances: The Endovascular Revolution

When prevention is not enough, recent breakthroughs in medical technology have entirely redefined vascular management. The field has shifted from high-risk open surgeries to image-guided, minimally invasive endovascular procedures, offering patients significantly lower morbidity, reduced hospital stays, and faster recovery times.

Advanced Angioplasty and Drug-Eluting Stents: Blocked arteries in the legs or carotid vessels are now routinely opened using ultra-thin catheters. Modern stents coated with specialized medications are deployed directly inside the vessel to prevent the artery from scarring or narrowing again over time.

EVAR and TEVAR: Abdominal and Thoracic Aortic Aneurysms (lethal bulges in the body's main artery) were once treated with high-risk open chest or abdominal surgery. Today, specialists use Endovascular Aortic Repair (EVAR)-threading a synthetic stent-graft through a tiny groin puncture to seal the aneurysm internally and eliminate the risk of a fatal rupture.

Next-Generation Venous Interventions: For severe varicose veins and deep vein conditions, traditional vein stripping has been replaced by state-of-the-art Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA), Laser Therapy, and Medical Superglues (Cyanoacrylate). These techniques close diseased veins from the inside under local anaesthesia, letting patients walk home the same day.

Recent breakthroughs have transformed PulmonaryEmbolism management from a high-risk scenario into a highly controlled intervention:

Mechanical Thrombectomy: Using advanced, ultra-thin suction catheters guided by real-time imaging, vascular specialists can now physically extract large, life-threatening clots directly from the pulmonary arteries through a tiny puncture in the groin or neck.(Penumbra Flash Angiojet devices)

Catheter-Directed Thrombolysis (CDT): Instead of flooding the entire body with high-dose clot-busting medications-which carries a significant risk of internal bleeding-specialists thread a small catheter directly into the clot to deliver targeted, low-dose thrombolytic agents that dissolve the blockage safely from within.

Take-Home Message: Prioritise Vascular Screening

Do not wait for a minor foot ulcer to turn into gangrene or a leg cramp to restrict your mobility entirely. If you or your loved ones are over the age of 50, live with diabetes or hypertension, or have a history of smoking, request a non-invasive vascular screening from your healthcare provider.

If you exhibit any of the warning signs-such as calf pain while walking, resting foot pain, or unhealed wounds-do not delay. Skip generalized treatments and immediately consult a dedicated vascular specialist. Early vascular evaluation and timely intervention are your strongest shields against stroke, permanent disability, and limb loss. Circulatory health is the foundation of mobility; protect it before it is too late.

A structured national awareness campaign forces these hidden threats into the public spotlight. This designated week serves to bridge the massive information gap among healthcare providers and the public alike, driving early screening, educating frontline physicians to look beyond surface wounds, and empowering citizens to recognize critical warning signs before they lead to irreversible damage or traumatic limb loss.

(The author is Convenor Jammu Vascular Society)