Postal Network Can Be Used More For Govt Programmes, Citizen Outreach: Jitendra Singh

NEW DELHI, Sep 14: Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Monday said the postal department's vast nationwide network is a valuable public-service asset that can be utilised more extensively for government programmes, citizen outreach and last-mile delivery.

During a meeting with representatives of all India employee organisations of the Department of Posts, Singh said the transformation of India Post was reflected in the changing role of the postman, who is increasingly taking banking and other essential services directly to citizens.

From traditional letter delivery, the postal network has expanded into a wider platform for delivering financial and citizen services, with its extensive reach providing an important last-mile connection between government services and people, said Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel.

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He said that the vast nationwide network of the Department of Posts is a valuable public-service asset and can be utilised more extensively for government programmes, citizen outreach and last-mile delivery.

Representatives of employee organisations hailed the government for “reinventing” India Post and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for turning it into a modern, citizen-centric service network, an official statement said.

They said the changes have significantly expanded the role of India Post and brought a wide range of citizen-centric services closer to people across the country, according to the statement.

The representatives said India Post today goes far beyond traditional mail delivery, with faster delivery services, Aadhaar-related facilities, PAN and Passport Seva services, doorstep banking and digital pension services strengthening its public-service role.

The delegation, who had called on the minister at his office at Kartavya Bhawan here, discussed the transformation of postal services as well as various matters concerning employees, employee organisations and pensioners.

Singh said the expansion of India Post Payments Bank and doorstep banking has enabled the postal network to take financial services to villages and households, allowing citizens to access banking facilities closer to their homes.

The postal network has also expanded services such as Digital Life Certificates for pensioners, making essential pension-related services more accessible and convenient, the statement issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

The delegation also expressed its willingness to contribute to efforts aimed at making greater use of the postal network for public-service delivery and government initiatives, it said.

During the interaction, the delegation placed before the minister various service-related and organisational matters concerning postal employees, including issues relating to verification and recognition of employee organisations, representation in departmental forums, pensioners and certain long-pending service matters.

Singh said matters requiring examination would be considered through the appropriate administrative process, keeping in view the applicable rules as well as legal and financial implications.

The interaction also covered the need to further strengthen the delivery of citizen-centric services through the postal network and to make effective use of its vast nationwide reach in support of government initiatives, the statement said.