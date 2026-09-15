Postal Employees delegation meets Dr Jitendra, hails Govt for ‘reinventing’ India Post

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Sept 14: Representatives of All India employees organisations of the Department of Posts hailed the Government for "reinventing" India Post and thanked PM Narendra Modi for turning it into a modern, citizen-centric service network, saying that the changes have significantly expanded the role of India Post and brought a wide range of citizen-centric services closer to people across the country. They said that India Post today goes far beyond traditional mail delivery, with faster delivery services, Aadhaar-related facilities, PAN and Passport Seva services, doorstep banking and digital pension services strengthening its public-service role.

A delegation of representatives of All India employee organisations of the Department of Posts called on Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences and MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh, at Kartavya Bhawan, New Delhi, today. The delegation discussed the transformation of postal services as well as various matters concerning employees, employee organisations and pensioners.

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During the interaction, the representatives spoke about the expansion of India Post's service portfolio over the past decade, including delivery within 24 hours in applicable services, Aadhaar-related services and the availability of PAN and Passport Seva facilities through the postal network. They also spoke about the growing role of India Post in providing banking and financial services at the doorstep, particularly in rural areas.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that the transformation of India Post is reflected in the changing role of the postman, who today is increasingly taking banking and other essential services directly to citizens. From traditional letter delivery, the postal network has expanded into a wider platform for delivering financial and citizen services, with its extensive reach providing an important last-mile connection between government services and people.

The Minister said that the expansion of India Post Payments Bank and doorstep banking has enabled the postal network to take financial services to villages and households, allowing citizens to access banking facilities closer to their homes. The postal network has also expanded services such as Digital Life Certificates for pensioners, making essential pension-related services more accessible and convenient.

During the interaction, the delegation placed before Dr Jitendra Singh various service-related and organisational matters concerning postal employees, including issues relating to verification and recognition of employee organisations, representation in departmental forums, pensioners and certain long-pending service matters.

The delegation also raised matters concerning certain categories of employees and service benefits. Dr Jitendra Singh said that matters requiring examination would be considered through the appropriate administrative process, keeping in view the applicable rules as well as legal and financial implications.

The interaction also covered the need to further strengthen the delivery of citizen-centric services through the postal network and to make effective use of its vast nationwide reach in support of Government initiatives.