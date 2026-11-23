Jammu, Nov 23: The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) on Monday said road widening works being undertaken on routes leading to the Amarnath cave shrine after the annual Yatra are being carried out in accordance with prescribed safety norms and environmental safeguards.

In a statement, the BRO said it is taking all necessary measures to ensure safe disposal of excavated material, protect natural drainage systems and minimise disturbance to the surrounding terrain.

Rejecting claims circulating in a video on social media that new works are being undertaken, the organisation termed the allegations incorrect.

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The BRO said that based on experience from previous Yatras and the requirement for wider roads highlighted during the pilgrimage, it has initiated track-widening works to stabilise vulnerable stretches, ease congestion and ensure safer passage.

"Based on experience of previous Yatra and requirement highlighted for wider road for Shri Amarnath yatra, BRO has started widening of tracks focusing on stabilising vulnerable stretches and widening the tracks as prescribed to ease congestion and allow safer passage," read a statement.

It further read that the works are confined to the existing tracks.

BRO's primary objective is to safeguard pilgrims throughout the Yatra and by making these tracks safer and more accessible for pilgrims, Yatra personnel and everyone else who uses it, the works serve the larger public interest, it stated.