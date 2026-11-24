Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 23: The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) today said that the organisation is carrying out post-Amarnath ji Yatra works in compliance with all applicable safety norms and environmental safeguards.

BRO takes all measures to ensure safe disposal of excavated material, protect natural drainage and minimise disturbance to surrounding terrain .

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The BRO said that the recently circulating video on social media claims about new works is incorrect. Based on experience of previous Yatra and the requirement highlighted for a wider road for Shri Amarnath Ji yatra, BRO has started widening of tracks focusing on stabilising vulnerable stretches and widening the tracks as prescribed to ease congestion and allow safer passage.

The works are confined to the existing tracks. BRO's primary objective is to safeguard pilgrims throughout the Yatra. By making these tracks safer and more accessible for pilgrims, Yatra personnel and everyone else who uses it, the works serve the larger public interest.