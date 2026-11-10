Portals of Gangotri temple close for winter

UTTARKASHI, Nov 10: The portals of the Gangotri temple here were closed for the winter season on Tuesday, with the processional palanquin carrying Goddess Ganga departing for Mukhimath, her winter abode.

On Wednesday morning, the palanquin is scheduled to arrive in Mukhba village, where devotees will be able to seek the blessings of Goddess Ganga for the next six months.

Preparations for the closure of the portals of the shrine began in the morning.

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The process commenced with the ceremonial removal of the crown from the idol of Goddess Ganga, during which devotees were granted 'darshan'. At precisely 12:05 pm, the portals were closed to the public. Priests performed special prayers.

Amid melodies of the Indian Army's Kumaon Regiment band and the rhythmic beats of traditional drums, the priests set off on foot at 12:15 pm, escorting the palanquin towards Mukhba. For an overnight halt, the palanquin will arrive at the Markandey Devi temple -- 4 km from Mukhimath.

On the morning of November 11, the palanquin of Goddess Ganga will start from the Markandey Mata temple for the Ganga temple in Mukhimath, where the deity will be worshipped according to traditional rites for the next six months. (PTI)