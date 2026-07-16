Porro strikes as Spain cruise past star-studded France into final

ARLINGTON (TEXAS), July 15: Pedro Porro delivered one of the finest performances of his international career, producing a commanding display at both ends of the pitch and scoring a vital second-half goal as Spain defeated France by 2-0 to book their place in the FIFA World Cup final at AT&T Stadium here on Tuesday.

The Spanish right-back was a constant presence throughout the semifinal, combining defensive resilience with attacking enterprise to inspire La Roja's march into the title clash. His 58th-minute strike effectively sealed the contest after captain Mikel Oyarzabal had handed Spain an early advantage from the penalty spot.

Spain controlled possession from the outset and were rewarded in the 22nd minute when Oyarzabal calmly converted a penalty after France conceded a spot-kick. The goal settled Luis de la Fuente's side, who continued to dictate the tempo through their fluid passing and disciplined pressing.

Advertisement

While Oyarzabal opened the scoring, it was Porro who embodied Spain's dominance. The Tottenham Hotspur defender repeatedly surged down the right flank, providing width in attack while remaining solid defensively against France's dangerous forwards.

His decisive moment arrived 13 minutes into the second half. Dani Olmo slipped an incisive pass into the path of the overlapping Porro, who timed his run perfectly before calmly beating goalkeeper Mike Maignan to double Spain's lead and leave France facing a daunting task.

The goal also carried historical significance, making Porro only the second Spanish defender after Fernando Hierro to score multiple goals in a single FIFA World Cup.

France, featuring attacking stars Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele and Michael Olise, struggled to break down Spain's organised defence. Mbappe enjoyed flashes of promise but found little space against a disciplined Spanish backline, while Dembele was largely kept quiet throughout the contest.

Didier Deschamps attempted to alter the momentum by introducing Theo Hernandez, Rayan Cherki and Desire Doue midway through the second half. The changes briefly injected pace into France's attack, but Spain remained composed and continued to control proceedings.

France's best opportunity came when Mbappe created space for a shot inside the area, only for Marc Cucurella to make a crucial block. Moments later, Aurelien Tchouameni headed over from a corner as Les Bleus searched desperately for a lifeline.

Spain, meanwhile, managed the closing stages with maturity. Ferran Torres, Pedri, Marcos Llorente, Mikel Merino and Nico Williams were introduced to maintain the team's intensity, with Williams almost adding a third goal in stoppage time after bursting into the penalty area, only to find the side-netting.

Goalkeeper Unai Simon also recovered well from a rare late misjudgment to deny Desire Doue after rushing off his line, ensuring Spain preserved a clean sheet.

Mbappe's frustration reflected France's disappointing evening. The captain was booked in the 86th minute for a late challenge before sending a free-kick high over the crossbar moments later, epitomising a forgettable night for the 2018 world champions.

At the final whistle, Spain had thoroughly justified their place in the World Cup final through a display built on tactical discipline, defensive organisation and clinical finishing. While Oyarzabal's penalty gave them the platform, it was Porro's influential contribution in defence and attack that underlined Spain's superiority in a comprehensive semifinal victory.

(UNI)