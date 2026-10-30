Population Census From Jan 25-Feb 28, 2027; Reference Date Mar 1

NEW DELHI, Oct 30: Population census will be conducted across India, except in poll-going and snow-bound regions, from January 25 to February 28, 2027, the Census Commissioner announced on Friday.

According to an official notification, the reference date for the census shall be 00:00 hours of March 1, 2027.

In all states and Union territories, except Manipur (till further declaration), Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Ladakh and the snow-bound non-synchronous areas of Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, the conduct of the population census shall be undertaken from January 25, 2027, to February 28, 2027, a notification issued by Mritunjay Kumar Narayan, Registrar General of India (RGI) and Census Commissioner, said.

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The "revisional round" for the census will be held from March 1, 2027, to March 5, 2027, it said.

There will be an option for self-enumeration from January 10, 2027, to January 24, 2027, just before the start of house-to-house population enumeration, the notification said. (Agencies)