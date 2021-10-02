Popular Indian Card Games and Their Growing Popularity

Playing card games has certainly been a top recreational activity in India and it still is. People still are playing card games, especially casino games that Indians love playing so much. Card Games are becoming a vital part of Indian culture, whether it is a social gathering like Janmashtami, Diwali, or any casual get-together, the fun is never complete without a few rounds of card games such as Teen Patti and Rummy.

In the past few years or so, there has been a huge increase in the popularity of card games, especially casino games in India and one of the contributing factors is the advent of online gaming platforms. Let’s have a look at the rising popularity of some popular card games in India and what does future holds for them:

Rummy

Rummy is a card game that has been popular all over the world for centuries. It is a fantastic card game that is very popular in casinos all over the world and has numerous variants played in different parts of the world.

The origins of Rummy aren’t yet clear but it is generally accepted that it originated from a Spanish card game and after the Spanish people invented this game, the game gradually moved with the Spaniards into different parts of the world including America.

In India, Rummy has been a part of different social gatherings and played in many events & festivals on several occasions. There are two variants of Rummy that are very popular, with the Gin Rummy being popular in the west whereas Indian Rummy is popular in the Indian subcontinent.

Not only can people play their favorite game physically with friends but the game of Rummy is now also available for players to play online. With the advent of online technology, Rummy Players can enjoy their favorite card game at any time they want without confining themselves to physical cards.

The rising trends in search results for Rummy in India have shown that in the past few years, the popularity of Rummy increased exponentially, with the most increase during the first lockdown of Covid. In India, people from the states of Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka, Meghalaya, and Kerala love playing this game. This is not the case for Rummy, other card games also became very popular during the COVID times including Solitaire, Crazy Eights, War, Spider Solitaire games all over the world.

Andar Bahar

Andar Bahar is a card game that has been popular in India for a long time and has been an important part of the social life of Indian people. Andar Bahar is believed to have originated from the city of Bangalore in Southern India. The game has become very popular in almost every part of the country, whether it is East, North East, or West, the game is just so much popular.

With the advent of technology and the development of card games online, there has been a huge increase in the popularity of Andar Bahar. Online platforms are providing players with an option to play this game against real players online.

As online card games are becoming popular, Andar Bahar will grow to become more and more popular, even in other neighboring South Asian countries and this will, in turn, lead to Andar Bahar becoming a part of gaming markets in different countries of the world.

The increase in the popularity of Andar Bahar has seen an upward trend since 2016 and it became so popular in February and April 2020 that the searches on Google increased by up to 200%. In India, you will find people from Goa, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, and Uttarakhand loving this game.

Teen Patti

Teen Patti is a card game that originated in the Indian subcontinent and it has become an important part of the Indian social gathering and is played both online and offline by many people. In India, it is one of the top three most popular card games in India and a reason behind this is that the game has close connections with different Indian festivals. In the festivals such as Janmashtami and Diwali, Teen Patti is played among friends and members of the family.

Teen Patti is now also going digital and there has been a huge increase in the engagement of users on their smartphones, with people playing their favourite game on their smartphones. One of the reasons why the digital version of the game is becoming popular among Indians is because the players have the opportunity to play this game whenever and wherever they want to.

Teen Patti is popular among the people from the states of Nagaland, Gujarat, Manipur, Assam, and Meghalaya and in the COVID-19 lockdown, the game saw a surge in its popularity.