Pope encourages Catholics in deeply secular  France to persevere as Paris shuts down for huge Mass

PARIS, Sept 26: Pope Leo XIV encouraged French Catholics on Saturday to persevere in their faith "even amid the thorns" of a secular world, rallying the faithful ahead of a huge Mass at the iconic Place de la Concorde that shut down central Paris.

Leo opened his second day in France by meeting with young converts, whose decision to join the Catholic Church has sparked optimism in the French hierarchy even amid an overall downward spiral of the practising faithful in the once staunchly Catholic but now deeply secular country.

The church's enduring influence in France has been visible with the throngs filling Paris avenues to see Leo's motorcade pass by. On Friday night, some 80,000 young people filled the national stadium north of the French capital for a vigil extravaganza of fireworks and a theatrical retelling of French Catholic history.

Leo has clearly been impressed by their numbers and enthusiasm, especially at the vigil that kept the 71-year-old pope out until nearly 11 pm after a packed first day.

"Thank you for your courage! Thank you for your presence," Leo told the crowd, speaking off the cuff in French. "Thank you for your faith. You are the saints of France!" he said to raucous cheers.

Pope seeks to encourage new converts

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Leo sought to encourage those who have opted in during a meeting Saturday with a group of newly baptised faithful at the Catholic Institute of Paris. After hearing from some converts, the American pope said he was surprised by their numbers and grateful for what he said was God's "unfathomable work" to counter all statistical and sociological analysis.

"We must recognise, welcome and protect the small flame that the Holy Spirit has kindled in the darkness of the night, the tiny seed that strives to grow even amid the thorns," he said.

The number of adult baptisms in France each year has tripled since 2016, hitting 13,000 this year. The numbers suggest a newfound interest in the church from young people who either left the faith and came back or were never raised in it to begin with.

But statistics and experts caution that the slight uptick in new faithful, which has been recorded also in secular Spain, doesn't counteract the overall generational trend of children of practising French Catholics no longer going to Mass or baptising their babies.

In 1980, there were 513,000 baptisms in France; in 2024, a total of 186,000.

While welcoming the slight uptick among new adult converts, Leo warned French bishops not to become overly optimistic, and to work to accompany these new Catholics and integrate them into their church communities.

"As we marvel at what is taking place in the lives of so many of our brothers and sisters, we must not become complacent or naively optimistic," Leo said. "On the contrary, we must remain committed, open to searching, asking ourselves questions and implementing concrete pastoral initiatives."

Downward trend tempers optimism

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The church has seen its influence wane in Western Europe.

The number of French priests has cratered in recent decades, from nearly 39,000 in 1980 to nearly 12,600 in 2024. The number of French Catholics getting married in the church fell from nearly 217,500 in 1980 to nearly 40,680 in 2024, according to Vatican statistics.

But French bishops see reason for hope. Bishop Matthieu Rouge of Nanterre, on Paris' outskirts, said the number of new adult baptisms signalled that "something powerful is happening within the church in France."

"Catholics are happy to see their faith rekindled," he said. "And there are also those who are curious about God -- particularly adults seeking baptism -- who are deeply moved by this moment," he said.

Later Saturday, Leo was to celebrate Mass at the central Place de la Concorde, with crowds expected to fill the adjacent Champs-Elysees, essentially the heart of Paris and a symbol of the secular French republic.

Road closures and other crowd-control measures for the pope shut down central Paris on Saturday and are reminiscent of the security blanket that was thrown over central Paris for the Olympic Games in 2024.

Hundreds of thousands expected to attend Mass

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Organisers said they chose the site because it was the only area in central Paris that could accommodate the hundreds of thousands of people expected to attend. More than 600,000 people registered to attend. Last week, organisers extended the crowd site because they predicted more.

"He projects something that could bring peace in the chaos we are living in, reconciliation and joy," said Solene Rousseau, who came out to see Leo pass by. "Pope Leo can take part in changing this world."

But the choice of the venue has been criticised by staunch supporters of secularism who argue that the site represents the Republic, and that other places such as the Invalides, a complex of buildings where Pope Benedict XVI celebrated Mass in front of 240,000 people in 2008, would have been more appropriate.

France is a traditionally Catholic country, but adheres to a strict form of secularism in public life based on a 1905 law separating church and state.

The Place de la Concorde was designed at the end of the 18th century and was among the main sites of execution during the French Revolution. Louis XVI and Marie-Antoinette were guillotined there. For many French people, the square embodies the Republic: French presidents traditionally celebrate Bastille Day there.

The Champs-Elysees has long served as a gathering place for large public celebrations, particularly after major sporting events. In 1998, an estimated 1.5 million people celebrated on the famed avenue after France's football team won the World Cup. (AP)