Pop-Up of Sunder Gems & Jewels inaugurated in Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 12: The Premium Pop-Up of Sunder Gems & Jewels – House of Luxury was today inaugurated at Gandhi Nagar.

The occasion brought together distinguished guests and members of the Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA), celebrating not only fine craftsmanship and luxury but also women’s entrepreneurship, self-reliance and social responsibility.

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The inauguration was graced by Dr Ritu Singh, Founder and Chairperson of the Maharaja Hari Singh Social & Education Foundation, as chief guest, and Shinei Sharma, regional president, AWWA, Northern Command, whose gracious presence, along with AWWA members, added distinction and encouragement to the occasion.

Founded by Neetu Kour Bali, Sunder Gems & Jewels presents an exclusive, thoughtfully curated collection of fine jewellery, gold and polki, diamond jewellery, distinctive silver jewellery and fine pashmina shawls, bringing together traditional artistry, contemporary elegance and timeless Indian heritage.

Expressing her gratitude to Ritu Singh, Shinei Sharma and all AWWA members, Neetu Kour Bali emphasised that an empowered woman can become a catalyst for positive change in her family, community and the wider economy.

She reaffirmed the importance of encouraging women and youth to develop entrepreneurial skills, pursue independent livelihoods and use their achievements to contribute meaningfully to society.

The two-day showcase, being held on 12 and 13 October 2026, from 11:00 AM onwards, at Sunder Gems & Jewels, 16 B/B, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu, also celebrates India’s rich artistic heritage through its jewellery and pashmina collections.

The inauguration was a celebration of a larger vision: where enterprise inspires independence, heritage meets contemporary elegance, and success finds its true meaning in empowering others and giving back to society.