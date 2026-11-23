MUMBAI, Nov 23: Uncontrolled diabetes can significantly raise the risk of post-operative infections and slow wound healing in cancer patients, experts have warned, stressing the need for blood sugar management before treatment for safer recovery.

For cancer patients with diabetes, surgery requires additional clinical care as poorly controlled glucose levels can trigger complications and prolong hospital stays, experts noted.

"Persistently high blood sugar levels can affect blood circulation, weaken the body's ability to fight infections and slow down tissue repair. Following cancer surgery, these factors may increase the chances of wound-related complications, including infection, delayed closure of surgical wounds and, in some cases, the need for additional medical intervention," Dr Amit Chakraborty, head and neck cancer surgeon at SSO Hospital Mumbai, told PTI.

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Patients are advised to undergo blood glucose testing, including HbA1c assessment, to understand how well their diabetes is controlled, he said.

"Good glucose management before and after surgery can help reduce complications and support recovery. However, cancer treatment should not be unnecessarily delayed while attempting to achieve perfect blood sugar levels; decisions must be individualised by the treating team," he noted.

Dr Bhavik Saglani, endocrinologist at Apollo Spectra Mumbai, said that patients should never stop or change their diabetes medication or insulin dosage on their own before surgery.

"The treating team will provide instructions regarding medication adjustments, fasting, and blood sugar monitoring around the time of the procedure. Watch for warning signs after surgery, including increasing redness, swelling, unusual discharge, fever, worsening pain, or a wound that does not heal. Reporting these symptoms early can help prevent minor complications from becoming serious," he said.

He stressed that careful preparation, open communication with doctors, and regular blood sugar monitoring can make a meaningful difference to surgical safety and recovery.

Cancer treatment can be physically demanding, mainly for patients who also have diabetes, said Dr Deep Vora, consultant medical oncologist and haemato-oncologist at Zynova Shalby Hospital Mumbai.

"Patients should keep their blood sugar levels under control and follow medical advice given by the doctor throughout the treatment journey. Know that managing diabetes is not separate from cancer care. It is also an essential part of preparing the body for surgery and supporting a smoother recovery," he added. (PTI)