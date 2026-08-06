Poonch Volleyball player Rehan selected for Delhi Toofans

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

POONCH, Aug 5: Sixteen-year-old volleyball player Rehan Parvaiz from Poonch has been selected for the Delhi Toofans U-21 squad for the Guardian Trophy, scheduled to be held from August 14 to 16, 2026.

The selection has brought pride to Rehan's family, District Poonch and the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir. A product of Shaheed Manjeet Singh Volleyball Club, Rehan's achievement reflects his dedication, discipline and consistent performance in the sport.

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International Volleyball Coach Tariq Khan played a key role in guiding and developing Rehan's skills through dedicated coaching and mentorship.