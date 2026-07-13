Poonch Taekwondo Club holds trekking event

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

POONCH, July 12: Poonch Taekwondo Club, in collaboration with MY Bharat Kendra Poonch and the Department of Youth Services & Sports, Poonch, organised a trekking event under the theme "Nasha Mukt Abhiyaan J&K and Youth Engagement" to promote fitness, healthy living and a drug-free society.

More than 100 Taekwondo players, along with coaches, national referees, parents and citizens, participated in the event. The trek was flagged off by Dr Ajay Sharma, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Poonch, in the presence of Surjan Singh, Dr Puneet Kar and Rajinder Singh, Taekwondo Coach and Founder of Taekwondo in District Poonch.

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The participants covered around 7 kilometres, starting from Poonch Taekwondo Club via the Shiv Khori Track and returning to the club through the mountainous terrain.

Addressing the participants, Ajay Sharma appreciated the initiative and said sports and adventure activities help build discipline, confidence and responsible citizens. Dr Puneet Kar highlighted the role of trekking in promoting physical and mental well-being.

Rajinder Singh thanked all stakeholders for their support and said the event aimed to spread the message "Say No to Drugs, Say Yes to Sports." Akarshit Sudan, National Referee and Organising Secretary, DPTA, reiterated the club's commitment to organising more youth-oriented activities promoting sports, fitness and discipline. The event was attended by Bhanu Pratap, Vishvas Sudan, Vanshika Sharma, Toseef Tahir and Qasim Hussain, among others.