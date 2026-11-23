Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 22: Young athletes of the JKSC Taekwondo Training Centre, Poonch, earned recognition for their performance during Link Up Day 2026 celebrations held in Poonch today.

The boys and girls from the centre presented a Taekwondo and self-defence demonstration, showcasing their skills, discipline and confidence. Appreciating their performance, the Indian Army awarded them Rs 5,000 in cash along with certificates of appreciation.

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In a separate recognition, Taekwondo athlete Khalida Jabeen was honoured with a cash award of Rs 10,000 for her achievements and contribution to the sport. The athletes were trained under Coach Ashiq Hussain, whose efforts have helped nurture talent at the grassroots level.

J&K Taekwondo Association President Rajesh Pangotra and General Secretary Ramesh Chander Sharma appreciated the athletes' performance and congratulated Khalida Jabeen, Coach Ashiq Hussain and the District Poonch Taekwondo Association on the achievement.