Poonch schools will open today for teachers, staff only

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU July 27: The Chief Education Officer, Poonch has ordered that all Government and recognized private educational institutions functioning within Poonch district will remain operational on July 28, 2026 exclusive for the attendance of teachers and non-teaching staff only.

As per the order in this regard, no student shall attend or be permitted to attend any educational institution on July 28 (Tuesday) until further orders.

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“The staff shall report to their respective institutions and carry out all essential administrative, academic, safety, preparedness and institutional duties as may be required,” further reads the order.