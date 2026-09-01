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Home / Latest News / Poonch Schools To Remain Closed Today Amid Heavy Rains, Rising Water Levels

Poonch Schools To Remain Closed Today Amid Heavy Rains, Rising Water Levels

Poonch, Sept 1: In view of prevailing inclement weather conditions, heavy rainfall and rising water levels in rivers and nallahs, all Government and private schools across Poonch district shall remain closed today as a precautionary measure. The Chief Education Officer,...

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Daily Excelsior
09:53 AM Sep 01, 2026 IST
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Poonch, Sept 1: In view of prevailing inclement weather conditions, heavy rainfall and rising water levels in rivers and nallahs, all Government and private schools across Poonch district shall remain closed today as a precautionary measure.

The Chief Education Officer, Poonch issued the directions, emphasising that the safety and security of students and staff remain the top priority.

All concerned authorities have been directed to ensure strict compliance with the order.

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