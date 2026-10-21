Poonch pleads for a better healthcare system

Ronik Sharma

roniksharmaofficial21@gmail.com

A better healthcare system and the upgradation of medical facilities are urgently needed in district Poonch of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Geographically, Poonch District is situated directly along the Line of Control (LoC), surrounded by it on three sides. The geographical layout of the district, coupled with sparse road connectivity in remote rural pockets, makes logistics a formidable obstacle for emergency medical care.This matter needs to be handled right away in order to prevent more suffering for patients during any medical emergency like cross border shellings, accidents or any kind of untoward incidents, or any other medical emergencies. As enshrined in the Constitution of India the right to healthcare is an integral component of the right to life guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution. However, for the residents of the border District of Poonch in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, access to adequate, timely, and specialized tertiary healthcare remains an unfulfilled promise till date. However, everyone knows that the District Poonch is situated directly along the LOC (Line of Control) and incase of any kind of Medical emergencies trauma patients or any patients who have suffered major injuries instantly require specialised care. There are occasions when people have unanticipated Medical emergencies that necessitate quick surgical operations for such fatal injuries and the patient's immediate significant care. Additionally, in some circumstances, the Expectant mother, the developing baby, and the newborn baby must need particular care both before and after birth. One of the main difficulties faced by the health and Medical workers in Poonch's remote villages as well as the District Hospital there is the shifting of patients during any type of Medical emergency or any kind of other critical patients. The nearest major Healthcare, Medical institutions are located in Rajouri (Government Medical College in District Rajouri which is around 90 to 100 Km) or Jammu (Government Medical College, Jammu which is around 220 to 240 km). In any case of emergency traveling from Poonch town or remote villages like Mendhar, Surankote, or Haveli to Jammu takes between 5 to 8 hours under favorable weather conditions. During winters or monsoon-induced landslides, traffic on the Jammu-Poonch National Highway (NH-144A) is routinely disrupted, isolating the entire District Poonch. Apart from this, sometimes it also causes more issues for the District Administration and particularly for Health Department because of the lack of healthcare infrastructure and the inefficiency of the medical facilities as well as better medical apparatus. Upgrades to healthcare system, faculties and facilities are required, and priority should be given to installing Advance well-equipped medical equipments for providing the better healthcare system to common man.

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A Multi-Speciality Hospital Unit with all emergency facilities, such as a trauma centre, other medical facilities comparable to a medical college, or a full-fledged medical college with all specialisation in the treatment of patients with acute and especially life-threatening traumatic injuries, is well-equipped with all the necessary medical equipment and with specialised staff, trauma surgeons and to provide care for patients suffering from major traumatic injuries from falls, burns, heart attacks, head and bone injuries, automobile accidents, gunshot wounds, and other mishaps etc. Due to varied terrain and remote mountainous region in Poonch, accidents happen frequently for many reasons, and occasionally they are so terrible that the victims sustain serious harm. Occasionally, Pakistan violates the ceasefire in Poonch, which has a detrimental impact on the general public, especially those who live close to the border and experience significant injuries and numerous gun casualties. Due to cross-border shellings frequently causes residential structures to collapse, leading to crush syndrome, complex fractures, and severe internal organ damage. whenever civilian is injured due to heavy artillery shelling, a landmine blast, or a vehicle plunging into a deep gorge, the local health facilities including the District Hospital often lack the advanced surgical sub-specialties (such as neurosurgery, cardiothoracic surgery, and advanced orthopedic trauma management) required for complex stabilization. The Poonch District requires a solid Healthcare system in light of all these problems. Such people need to be treated as soon as possible to avoid losing their lives. One of the major obstacles for the medical faculty is transporting patients when there is a medical emergency of any kind or when there is a sick patient. The nearest major Healthcare, Medical institutions are located 100 to 240 kilometres distance.

During cross- border shellings bullet proof ambulances also required for lifting of the patients from shelling hit areas, because normal ambulances cannot enter shelling zones during shellings without risking the lives of doctors, paramedics and patients. Armor-protected or bullet-proof emergency medical vehicles capable of extracting injured safely while active exchange of fires occur across the LOC. The deployment of armor-protected emergency medical response vehicles to border blocks like Poonch, Mendhar, Saujiyan, Balakote or as per requirement to facilitate safely patient evacuation during active border exchange of fire or any war like situation. Focussing on the country's health care system, the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, has previously declared that if the Central Government achieves its objectives, every District in India would have a Medical College within the next ten years, and the Nation will have a record number of doctors after that time. Considering all factors and ground situations, no citizen of India should forfeit their life simply due to geographical isolation or a lack of road connectivity during a Medical Emergency.

The establishment of a Medical College and Trauma Centre in Poonch District will save lives, strengthen border resilience, fulfill the National vision of equitable healthcare, and deliver long-overdue justice to the people of this critical border region. The Central Government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Territory Administration led by the Lieutenant Governor have demonstrated a clear commitment to infrastructure development across Jammu and Kashmir. Extending this focus to border District Poonch by sanctioning a full-fledged Medical College will stand as a transformative legacy a monument to human life, safety, and National Integration along India's frontiers. The Central Government and the Lieutenant Governor's administration are urged to act swiftly to establish a Hospital Unit with all emergency facilities, such as a trauma centre, other medical facilities comparable to a Medical College, or a full-fledged Medical College with all specialisation in the treatment of patients in District Poonch, taking into account all necessary factors and ground situation.