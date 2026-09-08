Poonch: Omar Govt Has Failed in constructing Individual Bunkers, Says LOP
LOP Sunil Sharma said the individual bunkers which were approved by the Central government after Operation Sindoor has not been constructed by the Omar Abdullah government. He alleged Omar government has failed to give good governance . ...
LOP Sunil Sharma said the individual bunkers which were approved by the Central government after Operation Sindoor has not been constructed by the Omar Abdullah government. He alleged Omar government has failed to give good governance .
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