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Home / Videos / Poonch: Omar Govt Has Failed in constructing Individual Bunkers, Says LOP

Poonch: Omar Govt Has Failed in constructing Individual Bunkers, Says LOP

  LOP Sunil Sharma said the individual bunkers which were approved by the Central government after Operation Sindoor has not been constructed by the Omar Abdullah government. He alleged Omar government has failed to give good governance . ...

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Daily Excelsior
01:50 PM Sep 08, 2026 IST
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LOP Sunil Sharma said the individual bunkers which were approved by the Central government after Operation Sindoor has not been constructed by the Omar Abdullah government. He alleged Omar government has failed to give good governance .

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