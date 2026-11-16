Poonch, Kupwara win team titles at fencing championship

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 15: Poonch and Kupwara won the boys' and girls' team titles, respectively, at the three-day Gen Bipin Rawat Memorial Fencing Championship, which concluded today in north Kashmir's Kupwara district.

An Army spokesperson said the championship was organised by the Jammu and Kashmir Fencing Association, with support from the district administration and Army, from November 13 to 15.

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He said a total of 174 fencers, including 138 boys and 36 girls, participated in the championship, which recorded 280 registrations. The participants competed in the Under-14 and Under-17 categories across three disciplines: Epee, Sabre and Foil. "Young fencers showcased their skill, agility, discipline and sporting spirit during the three-day championship," the spokesperson said.

In the boys' category, Poonch secured first position, followed by Samba and Kupwara. In the girls' category, Kupwara emerged as the overall champion, while Bandipora finished second and Budgam third, the spokesperson said.

The championship, held in memory of former Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, aimed to promote sporting excellence and provide young athletes with exposure to competitive fencing, the spokesperson said. "The initiative reaffirmed our commitment to promoting a sporting culture and identifying emerging talent, particularly in the border districts of North Kashmir," he added.