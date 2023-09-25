Poonch, Jammu, Samba script wins on Day-1

Divisional Level Inter-District Football Tourney commences

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 25: Joint Director, Youth Services and Sports Jammu, Suram Chand Sharma inaugurated Divisional Level Inter-District Under-19 and Under-27 boy’s tournament at Mini Stadium Parade Football Turf, here today.

Earlier, District Youth Services and Sports Officer Jammu, Sukhdev Raj Sharma welcomed the chief guest and other dignitaries, highlighting the activities and achievements of the Department. Around 150 players from various districts across Jammu division are taking part in this tournament and vying for the top honours.

Meanwhile, in Under-17 boys Football, District Poonch blanked District Udhampur by five goals to nil, while in Under-19 boys, District Samba got the better of District Poonch by three goals to nil (3-0) and District Jammu thrashed District Udhampur by four goals to nil (4-0). The matches were officiated by a panel of experts from the Department.