Poonch District Volleyball C’ship begins

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

POONCH, July 14: The three-day District Volleyball Championship for men and women commenced in Poonch under the banner of the Volleyball Association of Jammu & Kashmir. The championship is being organised by the Poonch District Volleyball Association with the participation of 20 teams from across the district.

A total of 16 teams in the men's category and four teams in the women's category are competing for top honours. The championship was inaugurated by DySP Neeraj Sharma, who attended the opening ceremony as the chief guest, while DySP Tania Gupta was the guest of honour.

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Addressing the players, DySP Neeraj Sharma appreciated the efforts of Mohd Tariq, Secretary, Poonch District Volleyball Association, for promoting volleyball and encouraging youth participation, especially in border and remote areas.

On the opening day, Poonch Club defeated Pinto Club by 2-0, Shaheed Mumtaz Club beat Shaheed Amjad Pathan Memorial Club by 2-1, while Border Club registered a 2-1 win over Sanai Star Club.

The matches were officiated by Neeraj Sharma, Shabir Ahmad, Zahid Ahmed and Shaheen Akhtar. The championship will continue for the next two days.