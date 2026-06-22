Poonch district receives SKOCH Award for AB PMJAY-SEHAT implementation

Excelsior Correspondent

POONCH, June 21: Poonch district has been honoured with the prestigious SKOCH Award in New Delhi for its outstanding implementation of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PMJAY) SEHAT scheme, marking a significant achievement in the healthcare sector.

Poonch emerged as the only district from the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and among a select few districts nationwide to receive the national recognition for excellence in executing the flagship health insurance programme.

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The award acknowledges the district's efforts in expanding healthcare access, ensuring quality cashless treatment for beneficiaries, strengthening service delivery, and achieving extensive outreach, particularly in remote and border areas.

The achievement was realized under the leadership of Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Parvaiz Ahmed Khan, with guidance from Akriti Sagar, Mission Director, National Health Mission J&K; Ashok Kumar Sharma, Deputy Commissioner, Poonch; and Dr Poonam Sethi, Director Health Services, Jammu.

The recognition also highlights the Health Department's commendable response during Operation Sindoor, when Poonch faced intense cross-border shelling. Health teams, including doctors, paramedics, ambulance personnel and frontline workers, ensured uninterrupted medical services, emergency care and evacuation of the injured under challenging circumstances.

Coinciding with the occasion, Dr Khan also participated in the 108th SKOCH Summit-Public Policy Forum in New Delhi, themed "Regulatory Framework for Viksit Bharat." He dedicated the award to doctors, specialists, paramedics, ASHA workers, health officials and support staff whose collective efforts contributed to the district's success in public healthcare delivery.