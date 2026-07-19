Poonch: 10 Killed in Flash Floods, Rescue Operations Continue

At least 10 people were killed after devastating flash floods struck Lower Murrah in Bufliaz area of Surankote tehsil, Poonch district, on Sunday. Rescue teams, along with police, civil administration and local volunteers, are continuing search operations in the affected area. The floods also uprooted electric poles and disrupted mobile network services across several parts of the district, while heavy rains continue to hamper relief effort. The deceased include Noor Safia wife of Mohd Latief, aged 59; Sajad Ahmed son of Mohd Latief, aged 16; Haqnawaz Ahmed son of Mohd Latief, aged 10; Shahnawaz Ahmed son of Mohd Latief, aged 10; Khalda Kouser wife of Yasar Iqbal, aged 25; Sofian son of Yasar Iqbal, aged 2; Bano Bi wife of Mohd Hussain, aged 60; and Mohd Akram son of Mohd Liaqat, aged 7.

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