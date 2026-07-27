Poojaa Precision Engg SME IPO to open on July 28; price band fixed at Rs 285-301

NEW DELHI, July 27:

Poojaa Precision Engg Ltd on Monday said it has fixed a price band of Rs 285-301 per share for its Rs 160 crore SME Initial Public Offering (IPO), which will open for public subscription on July 28.

The issue will close on July 30. Investors can bid for a minimum of two lots, with each lot comprising 400 equity shares.

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The Pune-based company manufactures precision-engineered aluminium and machined components used in automotive, electric mobility and diversified industrial applications.

In a statement, the company said proceeds from the IPO will be utilised for expansion of its Unit III manufacturing facility, which will add 15,000 metric tonnes per annum (MTPA) of melting capacity and 6,600 MTPA of component manufacturing and finishing capacity.

It also plans to establish Unit IV for manufacturing magnesium-based precision components.

For the financial year 2025-26, the company reported revenue from operations of Rs 293.86 crore and a profit after tax of Rs 30.90 crore. (PTI)