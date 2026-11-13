Politics Must Guide Society, Not Just Win Elections: Rajnath Singh

Lucknow, Nov 13: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday called for the "spiritualisation of politics", saying political decisions should be guided by ethics and public interest.

Addressing a gathering at the inauguration of Divya Sanskriti Bhawan in Lucknow, Singh said, "Elections may be won or lost, but I will do what is right and nothing else."

He said politics should not be limited to gaining power, winning elections and remaining in office, but should also serve as a means to give direction to society and the nation's future.

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"Politics can achieve its real purpose only when ethics and spiritual consciousness are associated with it. I call this the spiritualisation of politics," he said.

Singh was attending an event marking 90 years of the Brahma Kumaris' establishment and 72 years of its spiritual services in Lucknow.

The minister said India had emerged as one of the world's largest and fastest-growing economies and had made significant advances in areas ranging from space to artificial intelligence. However, he questioned whether the country was losing control over its inner world while making progress in the external world.

"We must think whether, while conquering the outside world, we are losing the battle within," he said.

He also cited the growing recognition of meditation and mindful living in scientific research, saying they had positive effects on the brain, heart and immune system and helped manage stress, anxiety and depression.

Rejecting the perception that spiritual and economic development were opposed to each other, Singh said genuine spiritual growth made individuals more responsible towards society.

"A person who is internally stable does not take decisions in anger. A person filled with self-respect never insults others. A person who understands contentment does not move towards corruption," he said.

"Countries are not run merely by laws. They are run by character," he added, stressing that good values were essential for building social trust and harmony.

Singh said the vision of a developed India should go beyond economic growth and include honest citizens, values within families, social harmony, respect for women, discipline among youth and a sense of national duty.

He said the Brahma Kumaris had an important role in this process, particularly through their initiatives on women's spiritual leadership and campaigns against substance abuse.

Explaining his idea of the spiritualisation of politics, Singh said it did not mean linking politics to any particular religion, sect or practice. Instead, it meant associating public life with universal values such as ethics and duty, he said.

Singh also cited the Ramayana and the Mahabharata and said they emphasised a ruler's responsibility towards the welfare of people.

Political leaders should focus not merely on winning the next election but on improving the future of the next generation, he said.

The minister also urged young people to focus on character-building alongside career-building and urged them to use technology responsibly.

"Use technology, but do not let technology dominate you. Gather information, but do not lose your wisdom. Connect with the world, but remain connected to your roots," he said.

Earlier, Singh said his association with Lucknow -- which he represents in the Parliament -- was deep-rooted and that he had decided not to cancel his participation in the programme despite being unwell.

"My ties with Lucknow are well known. My roots are connected to this city. Wherever I go, my mind keeps returning here," he said. (Agencies)