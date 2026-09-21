Mumbai, Sep 21: Launching a blistering attack on the ruling dispensation, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Monday asserted that the political tables have completely turned, declaring that ''Prime Minister Narendra Modi has now become the 'Pappu' instead of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi''.

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Raut vociferously defended Gandhi's recent foreign critique of central government policies. He stated that Gandhi's sharp political targeting has deeply rattled the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) core.

"The arrow shot by Rahul Gandhi has pierced deep into the heart of the BJP," Raut remarked, adding that despite the ruling party spending hundreds of crores of rupees to brand Gandhi as 'Pappu', public perception has reversed, and the narrative has backfired completely.

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Mocking the reactions of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other saffron party leaders, Raut claimed that the ruling camp is visibly panicking as citizens and even staunch supporters begin to realize the shortcomings of the current administration's foreign and economic policies.

The veteran parliamentarian also trained his guns on the state's governance, dismissing allegations that the opposition is running a "fake narrative" over UPI transaction fees.

Pointing towards ongoing street protests by traders and petrol pump operators, Raut criticized the state leadership's handling of public grievances and lashed out at the government over the severe agrarian distress in Maharashtra, accusing the administration of prioritizing empty event management over concrete relief for drought-stricken farmers.

Raut further warned that Fadnavis and his cabinet colleagues will soon need to face nationwide accountability, asserting that the opposition possesses strong voices capable of effectively decoding governance failures for the common masses. (UNI)