Political rivalry should never turn into personal hostility: CM

*Inaugurates All India VC’s T20 Cricket Tourney at SKUAST-J

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 13: Emphasizing the importance of maintaining mutual respect despite differences of opinion, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today said political rivalry should never turn into personal hostility.

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Abdullah was addressing a gathering after inaugurating the 22nd All India Vice-Chancellor's T20 Cricket Tournament 2026 at the main campus of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Jammu (SKUAST-Jammu), here.

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Being hosted by the varsity from November 13 to 23, the prestigious tournament has brought together 24 teams representing universities from different parts of the country, including six teams from J&K and 18 from other states.

"I am often asked about my views on those who contest elections against me, criticize me on social media or express their disagreement through media interviews. My answer has always been the same: they may be my political opponents, but they are certainly not my enemies," the CM said.

He said if given an opportunity, he would happily sit down with them over a cup of tea, ask about their families, and have a cordial conversation with them.

"The same should apply to all of you. On this cricket field, you should leave no stone unturned in your pursuit of victory. Give it your absolute best, compete with all your might, but once the match is over, let friendship and mutual respect prevail," he said.

"Compete fiercely, give your best and fight for victory, but let the rivalry end with the final ball. Once the match is over, embrace one another and walk away as friends. Because this is a contest, not a conflict. You may be my opponent, but you are not my enemy," he added.

Emphasizing that the spirit of the tournament should go beyond competition, the CM said that while teams would compete against each other on the field, the real achievement would be the friendships and bonds they establish during their stay in Jammu.

He observed that victory and defeat were integral to sports and urged participants to treat both with equanimity.

Quoting renowned writer Rudyard Kipling, he said, "If you can meet with triumph and disaster, and treat both those imposters just the same," adding that success and failure were temporary, while the friendships and memories created through such events endured.

Referring to J&K 's recent sporting achievements, the CM said that if the same team continued to win every time, J&K might not have had the opportunity to bring home the Ranji Trophy last year, underlining that competition and changing fortunes were part of the sporting journey.

Abdullah said the tournament was a welcome initiative that provided an opportunity to recognize and celebrate the contribution of university employees who work behind the scenes in strengthening academic institutions.

Welcoming the participating teams to Jammu, he invited the players to visit Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine and explore the region's cultural and historical attractions, including the Border Tourism facilities along the International Border.

The CM also encouraged the visitors to experience the hospitality and culinary traditions of Jammu, particularly the rich Dogra cuisine, which he said deserved as much appreciation as the well-known delicacies of Kashmir.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by Minister for Agriculture Production Finance, Mining and Cooperatives Javid Ahmad Dar; Minister for Youth Services and Sports Mir Saifullah; and Vice-Chancellor SKUAST-Jammu Prof B N Tripathi, who presided over the function.

In his address, Prof B N Tripathi, observed that the tournament provided a unique national platform for university employees to showcase their sporting talent, promote physical fitness and strengthen professional relationships beyond their routine academic, research and administrative responsibilities.