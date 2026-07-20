Political leaders seek speedy relief, rehabilitation for flood-hit Rajouri, Poonch

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 19: Political leaders cutting across party lines today expressed deep grief over the loss of lives and widespread destruction caused by cloudbursts and flash floods in Rajouri and Poonch districts. They conveyed condolences to the bereaved families, wished a speedy recovery to the injured and urged the Government to ensure swift rescue, adequate compensation and comprehensive rehabilitation for the affected people.

Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta expressed profound grief over the loss of lives and widespread devastation caused by incessant rainfall, cloudbursts, flash floods and landslides in the border districts of Poonch and Rajouri. He conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, describing the loss of lives and extensive damage to public and private property as deeply distressing.

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The Governor prayed for eternal peace to the departed souls, strength to the bereaved families, speedy recovery of the injured and the safe return of those reported missing. Expressing solidarity with the people of J&K, he hoped that the combined efforts of the administration, disaster response agencies and security forces would ensure effective relief and rescue operations and facilitate the early restoration of normalcy in the affected areas.

Former J&K chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad expressed deep anguish over the tragedy, saying the scale of devastation had left the entire region in mourning. He conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured and expressed solidarity with those who lost their homes, livestock, crops and livelihoods.

Azad urged the administration to deploy all available resources for uninterrupted rescue and relief operations, provide immediate medical assistance and shelter, restore essential services on a war footing and ensure adequate compensation and comprehensive rehabilitation for all affected families without delay.

National Conference additional general secretary and former minister Ajay Kumar Sadhotra expressed profound grief over the loss of lives and extensive damage caused by cloudbursts, landslides and flash floods in Rajouri, Surankote and other parts of the Pir Panjal region. He conveyed sympathies to the bereaved families, prayed for the injured and hoped for an early return to normalcy.

Sadhotra said the timely response of the administration, police, SDRF, NDRF, Army and other rescue agencies had helped save many lives. He stressed the need for adequate compensation, comprehensive rehabilitation and priority restoration of roads, drinking water supply, electricity and communication facilities in the affected areas.

J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC), led by president Tariq Hameed Karra along with senior party leaders, expressed grave concern over the heavy loss of lives and property in Rajouri and Poonch due to the flash floods. The party shared the grief of the bereaved families and urged the administration to remain vigilant in view of recurring flood threats.

The Congress leadership called for intensified rescue, relief and rehabilitation measures, besides adequate ex-gratia relief and compensation for the affected families. AICC general secretary and J&K in-charge Dr Sayeed Naseer Hussain also expressed grief over the tragedy and sought immediate government intervention to safeguard the affected population.

CPI(M) leader and MLA Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami described the devastation in Surankote, Rajouri, Manjakote and adjoining areas as deeply distressing. He sought priority rescue and search operations, free treatment for the injured, compensation for those who lost lives and livelihoods, a special rehabilitation package for affected families and sustained support from the UT administration and the Centre for long-term reconstruction.