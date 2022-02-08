Political leaders from Nagrota reject Delimitation panel’s draft report

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 8: Rejecting the draft proposal of the Delimitation Commission which suggests the creation of new constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir with redrawn boundaries, leaders of various political parties and other organizations from Nagrota have appealed the panel members to reframe the report with fresh inputs while taking people of the concerned Assemblies into confidence.

“The norms, criteria and ground realities besides aspirations of the people seem to have been ignored in the delimitation draft,” said Choudhary Hamid, Vice President PDP, while addressing a press conference along with local leaders of NC, BSP and others, here today.

He said that people were surprised over the kind of divisions, clubbing of certain areas ignoring the ground realities and worst inconvenience in most areas, including Nagrota Assembly constituency.

“Sidhra and Majalta area of Nagrota constituency are clubbed with Jammu. This is certainly not as per the needs, wishes and aspirations of people but an attempt to divide the constituency on communal lines,” said Ch Hamid alleging that the report seems to have been framed behind closed doors without thinking about the terrains, aspirations of people and communities.

Maintaining that people of Nagrota constituency have always remained in forefront for maintaining communal harmony and brotherhood but the Delimitation Commission ignored them, Ch Hamid demanded that the constituency should remain in its original form without altering its boundaries and be reserved for the Scheduled Tribes.

“Similarly, at some others places, old constituencies have been removed and new added and there is total discrimination in the new seat sharing proposed by the delimitation panel, which are unjustified and unacceptable to people,” he said and alleged that the entire exercise of the delimitation was a part of major ploy to benefit BJP.

“The Rajouri and Poonch Assembly seats from the Jammu region are being included in the Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency without taking people of the areas into confidence,” he further said and suggested Delimitation Commission members to reframe the aforesaid report with fresh inputs from people of the concerned Assemblies.

Basher Ahmad Kohli, JCB, Tractor and Dumper Union President Nagrota criticized the Delimitation report for renaming Gandhi Nagar Assembly constituency, which was named after Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi.

Others who were present in the press conference, included Thoru Ram (Block president NC Nagrota), Ch Rehmat Ali ( BDC Chairman NC), Vijay Sharma (Congress Block President Nagrota) and Subash Thappa (president BSP Nagrota constituency).