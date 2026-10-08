Political leaders from across countries greet PM Modi on completing 25 yrs in public office

TOKYO, Oct 7: Political leaders from various countries across the world, including Japan, Bhutan and the Philippines, on Wednesday extended greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on completing 25 years in public office.

Modi was elected as the chief minister of Gujarat on October 7, 2001, and went on to serve three consecutive terms in the state. He was subsequently elected as prime minister of India in 2014.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi extended her best wishes to Modi on the occasion and praised his contribution to India's development and its standing on the international stage.

Advertisement

"For years, he has been striving to realise the development of Indian society and the nation, and since 2001, he has been serving in the position of head of government with his outstanding political leadership," she said in a post on X.

"Along with accelerating India's development, he has elevated India's prestige to new heights on the international stage as well. For all these accomplishments, as a fellow politician, I express my sentiments of respect," she said.

Referring to her recent visit to India in July, Takaichi said she had a "fortunate opportunity" to deliberate with Modi on concrete steps to take the Japan-India Special Strategic and Global Partnership to the "next level".

Noting that next year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of Japan-India diplomatic relations, she said she wishes to work with PM Modi to realise a Free and Open Indo-Pacific, "so that Japan and India, which share a strategic direction, can further advance our partnership".

In his greetings, Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay called Modi "an avatar of our times".

Recalling his meeting with Modi in New Delhi in 2019, as a private citizen, Tobgay said he told the Indian prime minister he saw him as an elder brother and "as an avatar of Vishnu".

"In our part of the world, I explained, enlightened rulers have long been regarded as such," Tobgay said, adding that Modi awakened in Indians a "powerful belief in themselves and in their country".

"They seemed prouder of India, more ambitious about its possibilities and more confident of its place in the world," he said, adding that these were, to him, the qualities of an enlightened ruler.

On the occasion, Philippines President Bongbong Marcos wished Modi continued success in his service to the people of India.

"From Gujarat to leading the world's largest democracy, Prime Minister Modi's journey has been marked by a strong emphasis on good governance, innovation, technology, infrastructure and development, contributing to India's transformation and its growing role on the global stage," he said on X.

Marcos said India-Philippines ties continue to grow "from strength to strength", adding that he looks forward to welcoming Modi to Manila for the ASEAN-India and East Asia Summits in November.

Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever congratulated Modi on "25 years of continuous leadership in government, from Gujarat to New Delhi", saying he looked forward to further deepening the strong partnership between the two countries.

Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah took to X to wish Modi.

"Warm congratulations & best wishes to Indian Prime Minister @narendramodi on completing 25 Years of dedicated public service. Nepal wishes you and your Government continued success and prosperity in the years ahead," said a post by the handle of the Nepalese prime minister's office.

Nigeria President Bola Ahmed Tinubu wished Modi on the "truly historic milestone".

"A quarter-century of unbroken leadership is a rare achievement in any democracy," he said, adding that Modi has led with "vision and an unwavering commitment to development".

"Nigeria deeply values the strategic partnership between our two great nations," he said.

Recalling Modi's visit to Abuja in November 2024, he said it gave fresh impetus to bilateral cooperation in trade and investment, energy, defence and security, health, education, and technology.

"As fellow democracies and leading voices of the Global South, Nigeria and India share a common commitment to a fairer, more inclusive and more representative international order. I remain confident that, under his continued leadership, the bonds of friendship between our peoples will grow ever stronger," he said.

Botswana President Duma Gideon Boko congratulated Modi on completing 25 years at the helm of government.

"We commend you for your dedication and service to the people of India. We wish you success in the years ahead and look forward to the enduring friendship between our countries," he said. (PTI)