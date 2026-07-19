Political boost for BSP in Ramgarh as many join party

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 18: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Jammu & Kashmir, received a significant organisational boost during a review meeting held in the Ramgarh Assembly constituency today.

A large number of women and men from various political parties joined the Bahujan Samaj Party, reaffirming their faith in the party’s ideology, policies, and principled leadership.

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Welcoming the new members, BSP Jammu & Kashmir president Darshan Rana said that Somnath, along with his team, formally joined the Bahujan Samaj Party. The new members stated that they had decided to return to the BSP because of its unwavering commitment to social justice, constitutional values, its people-centric policies, and its strong ideological foundation under the iron leadership of Kumari Mayawati.

Darshan Rana extended a warm welcome to all the new entrants and expressed confidence that their joining would further strengthen the party across the Ramgarh Assembly constituency and the entire Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir. He said that the growing support for BSP reflects the people’s increasing trust in a party that stands firmly for the rights and dignity of the poor, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, minorities, and all other neglected sections of society.

He called upon party workers to strengthen the organisation at the booth, village, and grassroots levels and to intensify public outreach so that the BSP’s ideology and mission reach every household. He emphasized that a strong grassroots organisation is the key to building a powerful political movement.

The meeting also reviewed organisational activities and discussed future strategies for expanding the party across the region.

Among those present were Raja Singh, state general secretary; Sat Paul Bavoria, Devinder Kumar, Tarsem Lal, Ashok Kumar; Raj Kumar; Dr Surinder Kumar and several others.