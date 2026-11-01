Polish PM Explores India: Building Multi-Sectoral Ties

Dr D K Giri

The visit of Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk to India last week was much more than a ceremonial return visit. It was an exploratory, business-driven mission aimed at converting a newly-minted strategic partnership into tangible, multi-sectoral cooperation.

Poland today is no longer the peripheral state of the Cold War era. As a frontline state bordering Ukraine, Belarus and the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad, it has become central to European security discourse. It is also the fastest-growing major economy in the European Union, its GDP growth consistently outpacing the EU average, and its defence spending among the highest in NATO. For a country with such strategic heft and economic dynamism, building deeper ties with India — the world's most populous nation, largest market, and a pivotal voice in the Global South — is both logical and imperative.

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Tusk was in India from 21-23 October on a State Visit at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Significantly, he was accompanied by a delegation of nearly 100 top executives from Poland's leading companies spanning space, defence, mining, ICT, software, pharmaceuticals, green technologies and rail transport. The sheer size and diversity of the business delegation signalled Warsaw's intent: it seeks not a narrow, transactional engagement, but a broad-based economic presence in India.

From the Polish perspective, the central objective of the visit was to activate the Action Plan (2024-2028) that was jointly adopted when bilateral relations were elevated to a Strategic Partnership. That elevation took place during Modi's landmark visit to Warsaw in August 2024 — the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Poland in 45 years. Tusk's return visit barely 14 months later was designed to inject momentum and accountability into that framework.

Recall that the Strategic Partnership outlined specific roadmaps across trade and investment, defence and security cooperation, renewable energy, digital transformation, space exploration, health, and higher education. From available accounts, while diplomatic goodwill has been abundant, substantive movement on the Action Plan has been modest. Tusk's visit was thus an attempt to move from declaration to delivery.

This intent was visible in the itinerary of the visit itself. The India-Poland Business Forum met in New Delhi on October 22, co-chaired by the two Prime Ministers, followed by a focused technology summit in Bengaluru on October 23. The choice of Bengaluru was deliberate. The tech leg focused on hi-tech convergence, especially in the space sector, where India and Poland have already demonstrated synergy.

During the Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4), the commercial spaceflight to the International Space Station (ISS), India and Poland made history together. The crew included Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla — only the second Indian astronaut to travel to space — and Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski, the Polish project astronaut representing the European Space Agency (ESA). Both sides now want to build on it through co-development of small satellites, earth observation, downstream space applications and sharing of launch services.

In the defence sector, the complementarity is equally clear. Poland, with its vast experience of operating NATO-standard equipment and rapidly modernising its own armed forces, is keen to offer India drone technology for dual use — both military reconnaissance and precision agriculture. Indian farmers are increasingly switching to drones for spraying, crop health mapping and yield optimisation, an area where Polish firms have cost-effective solutions.

Mining is another area of renewed interest. Although Poland has phased down its own dependence on coal in line with EU climate goals, it retains world-class expertise in cleaner coal extraction, mine safety, and coal gasification technologies. Polish companies already have a footprint in West Bengal’s mining sector, which they now seek to expand to Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Odisha — states where sustainable mining practices are urgently needed. This could provide India a valuable bridge between energy security and energy transition.

The overriding economic logic, however, is synergy between Polish technology and Indian manufacturing scale. Whether it is ICT, software, pharmaceuticals, or rail transport, Poland brings niche technology and India offers volume manufacturing and a global market. A case in point is PESA, Poland's largest manufacturer of rail vehicles, which has signed a MoU with Indian Railways for collaboration on rolling stock, including energy-efficient trains for semi-high-speed corridors.

The immediate target is to nearly double bilateral trade from the current level of around 6 billion Euros to 10 billion Euros by 2028. For that, Poland intends to adopt a focused state strategy, prioritising Maharashtra, Karnataka, Delhi and Gujarat as its key hubs for investment and industrial partnerships.

From New Delhi's point of view, Poland's importance extends beyond the bilateral. Warsaw could be a critical interlocutor in consolidating India's engagement with the European Union. Donald Tusk is uniquely positioned for this role. As former President of the European Council (2014-2019) and former Prime Minister of Poland in an earlier term, he has wide acceptability across European capitals and deep understanding of Brussels’ institutional maze.

India and the EU are currently in intensive negotiations for a Free Trade Agreement (FTA), alongside agreements on Investment Protection and Geographical Indications. These negotiations, stalled for years, have regained momentum amid global supply chain disruptions and the need for trusted partnerships. Tusk has been an active proponent of deeper India-EU ties and could act as a major catalyst for the actualisation of these agreements. For India, a strong advocate within Central and Eastern Europe — a region often sceptical of trade concessions — is invaluable.

In political and security terms, India and Poland share a striking parallel: both are democracies bedevilled by difficult, revanchist neighbours. Poland lives under the constant shadow of Russian aggression. It has won and lost wars to Russia, suffered partition by Tsarist Russia, and was colonised politically by the Soviet Union for over four decades. Today, President Putin’s neo-imperialist rhetoric about restoring Moscow’s sphere of influence across Eastern Europe directly threatens Poland’s sovereignty and existence as an independent democracy.

India faces a similar challenge from China, which makes illegitimate territorial claims and has repeatedly encroached across the Line of Actual Control. Both countries therefore understand the cost of defending sovereignty against a larger, authoritarian neighbour that weaponises history.

This shared strategic predicament should foster greater mutual sensitivity. While India needs to be more attentive to Europe’s existential concerns over the war in Ukraine, Europe must be equally sensitive to India’s security challenges vis-à-vis China. So far, many European powers have been guided primarily by narrow national economic interests — their deep trade and investment ties with China testify to a mismatch between their avowed liberal political values and their economic pragmatism.

For a credible and rules-based new world order, there must be a better balance between political values and economic pragmatism. That cannot be selective. If Europe expects solidarity on Ukraine, it must show solidarity on Indo-Pacific security. That is perhaps the most important strategic message Tusk should carry back from New Delhi to his European counterparts. --- INFA