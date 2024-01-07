Polio virus detected in environmental samples in parts of Pakistan

Islamabad, Jan 7: Polio virus has been detected in 14 environmental samples from different districts of Pakistan, the Pakistani health ministry has said.

The samples were collected from Dec. 4 to Dec. 13, the ministry said on Saturday, adding that the virus was found in five samples of the capital of southern Sindh province Karachi, three samples of northwestern Peshawar city and two samples of Hyderabad city of Sindh, said the ministry.

The virus was also detected in one environmental sample each from Sindh’s Sukkur city, capital of southwest Balochistan province Quetta, Kohat city of northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, and federal capital Islamabad, it added.

“Polio vaccination is the only remedy to protect our children from the disease,” the ministry said.

Parents must ensure the vaccination of their children below five years of age, according to the ministry.

