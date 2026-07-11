Policybazaar ropes in Amitabh Bachchan for insurance awareness movement

NEW DELHI, Jul 10 : Brokerage firm Policybazaar on Friday announced on-boarding of veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan as its brand ambassador, marking the beginning of movement for health and term insurance awareness.

In line with IRDAI's vision of Insurance For All by 2047, awareness movement would encourage every Indian family, across every corner of the country, to prioritise financial protection and secure their future, Policybazar said in a statement.

For generations, Bachchan has represented trust, responsibility and reassurance in Indian households, it said.

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For Policybazaar, 'ParivaarSabsePehle' is not just a tagline, it's a call to action for more than 140 crore Indians, it said.

The movement brings this idea to life through a series of relatable films in which Bachchan plays the familiar elder every Indian family recognises, it said, adding, with warmth, gentle humour and occasional exasperation, he questions loved ones who keep postponing decisions that could protect their future. (PTI)