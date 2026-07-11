KUSHINAGAR (UP), July 11: Training guns at the Samajwadi Party, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday claimed that a policy paralysis prevailed in the state before 2017, which changed after the BJP assumed charge.

"Before 2017, neither there was any intention, nor policy. When Governments themselves fall prey to policy paralysis, how can policies be formed? This used to happen (in Uttar Pradesh) before 2017," Adityanath said after launching/laying the foundation for 464 development projects worth Rs 525 crore in Kushinagar.

Sharpening his attack on the Samajwadi Party, Adityanath said, "Earlier, the money that came in the name of temples was spent on boundary walls of graveyards. Today, they (Samajwadi Party) are lecturing us on development."

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The Chief Minister also said that he believed every individual must have complete freedom of worship.

"In Uttar Pradesh, Hindus today celebrate their festivals peacefully, Muslims celebrate theirs with complete peace, while the Christians celebrate theirs without any hassle. When there is no conflict, people can focus on development and move forward with a positive mindset," Adityanath said.

"The atmosphere was severely vitiated during the Samjawadi Party's tenure. They would not allow Durga Puja celebrations, imposed bans on Janmashtami, prevent Holi celebrations, and misappropriate funds meant for temples," the chief minister claimed

"But today, every ruling party MLA has undertaken beautification of 8-10 temples in their constituencies, something which could have been done much earlier," he added.

Adityanath also wondered how those who couldn't provide ration to the poor and committed the sin of snatching away employment from the youth even think about Ayodhya, Kashi or Mathura.

"Previously, people were encouraged to encroach upon temples. Now, instead of encroachment, the temples are being beautified," Adityanath said.

He added, "The goons associated with the Samajwadi Party used to encroach upon poor people's land. But I can assure you that the double-engine government does not tolerate such hooliganism. You must have seen how the government foils any attempt to disrupt festivals. Uttar Pradesh did not see any riots over the past nine years." (PTI)