PESHAWAR, July 12: A police constable was shot dead by an unidentified assailant in a terrorist attack in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place in the mountainous district of Buner.

According to preliminary reports, Constable Miskeen Zada was sitting inside a police post when a militant entered the premises and opened indiscriminate fire, killing him on the spot before fleeing the scene.

The suspected attacker had reportedly been staying in the area for several days and was believed to have been under the watch of security agencies.

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) had conducted raids at various locations to arrest him, but he managed to evade capture.

Following the attack, police and other law enforcement agencies cordoned off the area, collected forensic evidence and launched a search operation to trace and apprehend the suspect.

According to data released by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police, 122 police personnel have been killed in the line of duty during the first six months of the current year. (PTI)