PESHAWAR, Sept 9: A policeman was killed and another injured when unidentified assailants targeted a police patrol team in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The incident occurred in Shatakai Dam area in Karak district.

The police party was on patrol duty in the area under the Sabirabad Police Station when the attack happened.

Following the incident, a large contingent of police reached the spot and launched a search for the assailants.

Constable Zafran was killed in the attack while Constable Muhammad Imtiaz was seriously injured.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province recorded 54 terrorist attacks in August compared to 36 in July, according to the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS).

Deaths resulting from terrorist attacks declined from 69 in July to 44 in August, while injuries declined from 96 to 70, a decrease of 27 per cent.

In August, a police constable was killed, and six officials were injured when an improvised explosive device was used to attack a police patrol van in Karak district. (PTI)